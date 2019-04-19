France's main pilot union threatens week-long strike in May

PARIS (Reuters) - France's main pilot union, the SNPL has warned the government it will call a strike from May 6 to May 11, which could affect all airlines operating in France, if a new law threatens to diminish its powers of representation.

The union fears that a transport law being discussed in parliament could group them with other larger trade unions in the sector in negotiations with legislators or employers, drowning out their voice particularly on issues that concern pilots, La Tribune newspaper reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said the union has sent a nationwide strike notice to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne and Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud.

The strike could affect all airlines operating in France including Air France, Aigle Azur, Corsair, XL Airways, Easy Jet and Vueling.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.