France plans to scrap 1 billion euros of tax breaks for companies

PARIS (Reuters) - France plans to scrap 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of tax breaks for companies to help fund a pledged 5-billion-euro reduction in personal income taxes, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

The government will finance the remaining 4 billion euros through lower spending, Darmanin said during an interview for the Grand Jury show with reporters from LCI television, RTL radio and Le Figaro newspaper.

Darmanin said 95% of taxpayers would see a reduction in their income taxes from January.

In his response to months of anti-government protests, French President Emmanuel Macron said in late April he would cut income tax by a further 5 billion euros.

The planned reduction came on top of a 10 billion-euro package of concessions to protesters in December aimed at boosting the income of the poorest workers and pensioners.

($1 = 0.8923 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.