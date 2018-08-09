Fox tops profit, revenue estimates as cable earnings rise

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
The results come as Fox prepares to sell the bulk of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney Co
Revenue from Fox's cable division, home to the Fox News and FX channels, rose 13.8 percent to $4.93 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, accounting for more than half of overall revenue. Analysts on average had estimated $4.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at Fox's television unit, which houses Fox Broadcasting, climbed 13.9 percent to $1.14 billion, also exceeding financial analysts' estimates.
Fox's total revenue jumped 17.7 percent to $7.94 billion, comfortably above expectations of $7.56 billion.
Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $920 million, from $476 million a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Fox earned 57 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates of 54 cents.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 03:05 AM