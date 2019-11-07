Associate Partner

Fox Corp's first-quarter revenue rises 5%

Business Reuters Nov 07, 2019 03:07:09 IST

(Reuters) - Fox Corp reported a 5% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the media company collected higher fees from cable and satellite operators and online distributors.

Net income attributable to stockholders for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell to $499 million (£388.27 million), or 80 cents per share, from $604 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.67 billion from $2.54 billion.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 03:07:09 IST

