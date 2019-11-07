Fox Corp's first-quarter revenue rises 5%

(Reuters) - Fox Corp
Net income attributable to stockholders for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell to $499 million (£388.27 million), or 80 cents per share, from $604 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $2.67 billion from $2.54 billion.
(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
