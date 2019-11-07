Fox Corp's first-quarter revenue rises 5%

(Reuters) - Fox Corp reported a 5% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the media company collected higher fees from cable and satellite operators and online distributors.

Net income attributable to stockholders for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell to $499 million (£388.27 million), or 80 cents per share, from $604 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.67 billion from $2.54 billion.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

