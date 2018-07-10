Four reasons why Jio Institute was selected for ‘institute of eminence’ status

The University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that three public sector and three private sector institutions will be given the 'Institute of Eminence' (IoE) tag.

The list includes – IIT Mumbai, IIT Delhi and IISc Bangalore from the public sector and Jio Institute, BITS Pilani and Manipal University from the private sector.

The mandate was to identify 20 IoEs, which will be developed as world class institutions with the support of the government, and autonomy from the government. The institutions are expected to break into the top 500 in the world in a decade.

The public sector universities on the list will be granted Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years.

"The Institute of Eminence are important for the country…," HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said on Twitter.

The #InstituteofEminence are important for the country. We have 800 univ, but not a single university in top 100 or even 200 in the world ranking. Today's decision will help achieve this. #InstituteofEminence #TransformingEducation #48MonthsOfTransformingIndia @PIB_India — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 9, 2018

Selection process

Applications were invited from both the public and private entities for IoE under the greenfield and brownfield category. The government constituted an Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) comprising of N Gopalaswami (Chairman), Professor Tarun Khanna, Professor Pritam Singh & Renu Khatore to assess applications.

In the Government category, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISc Bangalore were selected for IoE status. Govt institutes will be eligible for greater autonomy.

In the private Category, BITS Pilani and Manipal University education were selected for IoE status in the brownfield category. Jio Institute was selected for the IoE status in the greenfield category. Private institutes will receive greater autonomy but will not be eligible for any funding.

The EEC took the following parameters into account for judging applications received for setting up greenfield institutions:

a) Availability of land for construction of the institution

b) Putting in place a core team with very high qualification and wide experience

c) Making available funding for setting up the institution

d) A strategic vision plan with clear annual milestones and action plan

11 applications were received for IoE status under the greenfield category. Out of the 11 applications, only Jio Institute satisfied all the four parameters stated above.

