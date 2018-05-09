Four more Nike executives exit as harassment inquiry continues

(Reuters) - Nike Inc said on Tuesday four senior executives were leaving the company as the sportswear maker continues a far-reaching investigation into workplace harassment.

Nike has seen a slew of senior executives exit, including president of its namesake brand, Trevor Edwards, since the probe was launched in March.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Parker last week apologized to employees in a company-wide town hall for its past work culture and promised to complete the investigation this week.

The latest exits were first reported by the New York Times, which said 10 top executives have now left since the probe started.

Asked to confirm the names of the executives and the reasons for their departure, Nike declined to comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.