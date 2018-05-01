Fortis stake sale: Race to acquire healthcare major heats up with Malaysia's IHH, Munjals and Burmans hiking offers

New Delhi: Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office today hiked its joint proposal to invest Rs 1,800 crore directly in Fortis Healthcare (FHL).

Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office, in an improved offer letter, have proposed to invest Rs 800 crore by allotment of equity shares through preferential issue at Rs 167 per share or as per Sebi ICDR guidelines, which is higher, Fortis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Further, the Munjals and Burmans offered to invest another Rs 1,000 crore via preferential issue of warrants priced at Rs 176 per share or as per Sebi ICDR guidelines, which is higher, it added.

The deadline set by Fortis' board to review all binding offers received ended at 12 noon today.

Earlier in the day, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare also sweetened its offer to invest directly into the company at Rs 175 per share. IHH said the enhanced revised offer is valid till May 15.

Fortis Healthcare has already received binding offers from four entities - KKR-backed Radiant Life Care, IHH Healthcare, Manipal/TPG consortium, and Munjal and Burman family offices.

Last week, Fortis Healthcare (FHL) said its board will meet on May 10 to take a decision on the binding bids for the company as recommended by the expert advisory committee (EAC).

The committee will evaluate all binding bids received by the company from any party, except Manipal-TPG consortium, till 12 noon on 1 May.

"We now wish to reiterate our seriousness and commitment to an investment in the company by enhancing the revised IHH proposal," IHH said in a letter to the board of directors of Fortis.

As per the enhanced offer "immediate equity infusion shall be at a per share price of Rs 175. The subsequent equity infusion shall be at a price not exceeding Rs 175 per share".

"For avoidance of doubt, this subsequent equity infusion will be subject to satisfactory completion of the due diligence and execution of mutually acceptable binding definitive documents," it added.

The board has decided that the EAC will consist of two members - Deepak Kapoor and Lalit Bhasin, it added.

The board, on 10 May, will meet to consider the recommendations of the EAC. It continues to be advised by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as legal advisor and Standard Chartered Bank as the financial advisor.

Fortis' board has instructed the management to appoint a second independent financial advisor to assist and advise the board with respect to the bids.

Manipal Health Enterprises again revised its offer for Fortis Healthcare on April 25, raising the value of the hospitals business to Rs 6,322 crore.

IHH Healthcare had also revised its proposal and made a binding offer to immediately infuse Rs 650 crore by way of a preferential issue and allotment of equity shares at Rs 160 per share in FHL as part of an overall proposal to invest Rs 4,000 crore.

KKR-backed Radiant Life Care also made a revised bid for FHL with a binding offer to acquire its Mulund hospital for an enterprise value of Rs 1,200 crore. Besides, FHL has received a binding offer from Hero Enterprise Investment Office and Burman Family Office. Group entities of Hero Enterprise Investment Office led by Sunil Kant Munjal and the Burman family of the Dabur Group currently hold around 3 per cent stake in the healthcare chain.

FHL had also received an unsolicited non-binding expression of interest from Fosun Health Holdings, an arm of Fosun International, with a proposal of primary infusion at a price up to Rs 156 per share up to a total investment of $350 million (over Rs 2,295 crore).