Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Fortis Healthcare defers approval of quarterly and annual financial results again, board meeting to reconvene today

Business Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 12:45:37 IST

New Delhi: Newly-appointed board of Fortis Healthcare, which is in the process of finding an investor, has again deferred approval of quarterly and annual financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018, saying the issue requires more deliberation.

The board, which met on 25 June for considering results, will reconvene on Tuesday.

"This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company held a meeting on 25 June, 2018, for considering the standalone and consolidated annual accounts for 2017-18 along with the financial results for the quarter and period ended 31 March, 2018.

"The members of the board deliberated upon the same and had a detailed discussion with the management, legal advisors and the statutory auditors," Fortis said in a regulatory filing.

A Fortis hospital building in New Delhi, India. Reuters

A Fortis hospital building in New Delhi, India. Reuters

It further said in view of the ongoing discussions on the annual accounts, which requires further deliberation, the board decided to adjourn the meeting to be reconvened on Tuesday.

Fortis said the board meeting commenced at 1600 hours on 25 June and was adjourned at 0215 hours on 26 June.

On 11 June, Fortis board deferred approval of quarterly and annual financial results to 25 June saying more time was needed to consider the aspects of the outcome of an internal investigation on alleged financial irregularities.

On 30 May as well, the board had deferred approval of the results to 11 June citing ongoing deliberations of the conclusions arising from the internal investigation.

The healthcare chain, which is in the process of finding a buyer, had appointed a law firm in March to investigate allegations of fund diversion from Fortis by former promoters Singh brothers.

Markets regulator SEBI is also investigating the matter related to alleged lapses at Fortis and Religare Enterprises. Apart from SEBI, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has also initiated a probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the two companies.

The probes were initiated against the backdrop of reports that Fortis promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh took at least $78 million out of the company without any board approval about a year ago.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 12:45 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}