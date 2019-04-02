You are here:
Fortescue, Taiwanese partner approve $2.6 billion stage 2 of Iron Bridge Magnetite Project

Business Reuters Apr 02, 2019 05:05:12 IST

(Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Tuesday said its unit FMG Magnetite Pty Ltd and Taiwanese joint venture partner Formosa Steel IB Pty Ltd approved the development of stage 2 of the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project in Western Australia.

The total capital costs for stage 2 are pegged at $2.6 billion, Fortescue said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 05:05:12 IST

