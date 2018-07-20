Former TCS executive, Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia invest in Welcomecure.com

New Delhi: Homeopathy treatment service platform Welcomecure.com on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed sum in fresh round of funding from investors, including former TCS executive LC Singh, and Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

After this round, the company aims to further raise a total sum of $5 million, Welcomecure.com said in a statement.

"With this round of funds raised, the health-tech platform aims to solidify the brand's recall via a strengthened consumer and media engagement plan," it added.

The funding will also be used to strengthen infrastructure and the team.

Welcomecure.com co-founder and CEO Punit Desai said, the company's offerings include seamless interaction between doctors and patients, and ensuring the funds raised will be focused on offering technology and service upgrades.

He further said, "We are looking to raise more funds of close to $5 million on a follow-on basis."

The company, which was started in November 2014, said during the current fiscal it envisages over Rs 50 crore of top line.

It claims to have presence over 36 countries and with over 4,500 consultations per day.

LC Singh, currently Vice-Chairman and CEO of Nihilent Technologies, has been on the advisory board for Welcomcure.com since its launch.