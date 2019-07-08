Former MD of Tata Communications, Vinod Kumar, joins Vodafone Group; to take charge as business chief on 2 September

Vinod Kumar, the former Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tata Communications has joined Vodafone Group Plc as CEO of Vodafone Business. In a statement, the UK-based telecom major said that the appointment will be effective from 2 September 2019, according to media reports.

Kumar will be a part of the executive committee from 2 September and report to Vodafone Group chief executive Nick Read, said a report in The Economic Times.

"I am very excited to join the vibrant team at Vodafone Business. The global reach, the pervasive network and the brand loyalty that Vodafone has created makes it an ideal partner for any organisation's digital transformation, regardless of size or industry," Kumar said, said a report in Business Today.

Kumar resigned from all positions in Tata Communication, the firm said last week.

"Vinod Kumar has submitted his resignation as the managing director and group CEO of the company, and as a director of the company and its associated companies for personal reasons," Tata Communications said in a BSE filing.

Kumar joined Tata Communications in April 2004.

"The board of directors has taken on record his resignation, and his resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on July 5, 2019. The board has initiated steps to identify his successor and expects to finalise a suitable candidate at the earliest," Tata Communications said.

The company had posted a net consolidated loss of around Rs 82 crore for 2018-19 and Rs 16,527.95 crore in income from operations.

— With inputs from agencies

