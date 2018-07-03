Football world cup 2018

Former MakeMyTrip COO Mohit Gupta to head Zomato's food delivery business

Business Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 19:20:27 IST

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on Tuesday said Mohit Gupta, former MakeMyTrip Chief Operating Officer - Online, has joined the company as CEO of the food delivery business.

Zomato logo.

Mohit has over 20 years of experience, of which he has spent the last decade building and running market leading travel e-commerce business in India, Zomato said in a statement.

Gupta has played a key role in building out the marketing function, the successful IPO, leadership in Holidays business and mobile first approach at MakeMyTrip, the statement said.


