Former Defence Secretary Mattis rejoins General Dynamics board

By Bryan Pietsch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis will rejoin the board of defence company General Dynamics Corp , seven months after quitting his job in the Trump administration over disagreements about the president's foreign policy, the defence contractor said on Wednesday.

Mattis, a retired Marine general, previously served on General Dynamics' board but resigned in 2017 to take the top job at the Pentagon after being nominated by President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Bryan Pietsch; Editing by Alistair Bell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.