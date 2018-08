(Reuters) - A former executive with Swiss bank Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in a billion-dollar scheme to launder money embezzled from the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Matthias Krull, 44, a German national who is a former Julius Baer Panama vice chairman, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington)

