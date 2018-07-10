Football world cup 2018

Foreign portfolio investors sell stake in Manpasand Beverages; Nomura, Parvest Equity exit

Business Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 14:53:30 IST

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sharply reduced their stake in SAIF Partners-backed Manpasand Beverages to 13.35 percent in the June quarter with entities such as Nomura and Parvest Equity India exiting the company.

FPIs held 21.56 percent stake in Manpasand at the end of the previous quarter -- 31 March.

Nomura Group and Parvest Equity India have exit the Vadodara-based fruit juice maker company.

As per the latest BSE shareholding data for June quarter, while Nomura held 4.86 percent stake in Manpasand through various funds, Parvest Equity held 1.07 percent stake, as on 31 March, 2018.

Last month, shares of Manpasand plunged over 60 percent in a week's time after its statutory auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigned ahead of May 30 board meeting for consideration of financial results.

US dollars. Reuters.

Nomura Group held shares in Manpasand through Nomura India Investment Mother Fund (2.43 percent), Nomura Trust and Banking (1.38 percent) and Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Co (1.05 percent).

Another FPI Baron, Emerging Markets Fund, has reduced its exposure to Manpasand to 3.62 percent from 4.97 percent at the end of March quarter.

However, Citibank NA, which did not figure in the shareholders list earlier, now holds 1.14 percent stake in the company.

Venture capital investor SAIF Partners, the largest public shareholder in Manpasand continues to hold 17.57 percent stake in the company.

Mutual funds' shareholding in the company is at 10.83 percent as on June 30 as against 11.60 percent earlier.

On 28 May, shares of Manpasand had plunged 20 percent after its statutory auditor resigned ahead of the 30 May board meeting.

Then the firm had assured its investors saying that it was just a minor hiccup and does not represent any long-term business impact.

In 2017-18, Manpasand had a revenue of Rs 955.18 crore and owns brands such as MangoSip, Fruits Up, Manpasand ORS, and Pure Sip.

In December 2017, Manpasand had got regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India to raise FPI holding in the company up to 49 percent against 24 percent limit earlier.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 14:53 PM

