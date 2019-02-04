Foreign direct investments during Apr-Sep 2018 fell 11% to $22.66 bn: Commerce ministry data

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India has declined 11 percent to $22.66 billion during April-September period of the current fiscal, according to commerce and industry ministry data.

The foreign fund inflows during April-September 2017-18 stood at $25.35 billion.

Key sectors that received maximum foreign investment during the first six months of the fiscal include services ($4.91 billion), computer software and hardware ($2.54 billion), telecommunications ($2.17 billion), trading ($2.14 billion), chemicals ($1.6 billion), and automobile industry ($1.59 billion).

Singapore was the largest source of FDI during April-September 2018-19 with $8.62 billion inflow, followed by Mauritius ($3.88 billion), the Netherlands ($2.31 billion), Japan ($1.88 billion), the US ($970 million), and UK ($845 million).

FDI had increased at a five-year low growth of 3 percent at $44.85 billion in 2017-18.

A decline in foreign inflows could put pressure on the country's balance of payments and may also impact the value of the rupee.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.