You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Ford requires visitors to wear masks but unclear if Trump will comply

Business Reuters May 20, 2020 01:06:13 IST

Ford requires visitors to wear masks but unclear if Trump will comply

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Tuesday reiterated its policy that all visitors to its manufacturing plants must wear a mask but did not say if it would require U.S. President Donald Trump to comply during a planned visit.

Trump plans to visit a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Thursday that is being used to manufacture ventilators. It is not clear if the second-largest U.S. automaker will allow Trump to violate policies it spent weeks locking in to allow it to operate its plants safely.

"Our policy is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We shared all of Ford’s safety protocols, including our manufacturing playbook, employee pamphlet and self-assessment survey with the White House ahead of time and in preparation for this trip," Ford spokeswoman Rachel McCleery said on Tuesday.

The company's policy handbook to address the coronavirus pandemic, released May 1, says face masks must be worn "at all times" at U.S. manufacturing plants by all employees and "all visitors."

The White House declined to comment on whether Trump will wear a mask. Trump has said previously he would wear one if asked. Last week, Trump toured a mask distribution center in Pennsylvania but did not wear a mask.

The United Auto Workers union and the Detroit Three automakers held weeks of talks about safety protocols to allow for Monday's resumption of auto production after it was halted in late March.

Last month, Vice President Mike Pence wore a mask during a tour of a General Motors plant in Indiana making ventilators, as did GM Chief Executive Mary Barra. But Barra told participants at a roundtable after a tour that they could remove their masks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 01:06:13 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Disinfectant tunnel for COVID-19: Head of the project from IIT Kanpur explains how it works

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 19 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 19 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres