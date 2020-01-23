Ford expects $2.2 billion pre-tax hit related to pension plans in fourth quarter

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co
The charge is largely related to a drop in discount rates, the company said, as that leads to an increase in the amount of money to be contributed for future pension benefits.
The U.S. automaker said https://bit.ly/30PrDky it will record a $2 billion loss related to pension plans outside the United States and a $600 million loss associated with other post-retirement employee benefits plans globally.
However, the overall loss was offset by a $400 million gain associated with pension plans in the United States.
On an after-tax basis, the loss is expected to reduce Ford's net income by about $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter. The loss will not impact the adjusted earnings per share as it is a special item, the company said.
(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K. L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 05:05:38 IST