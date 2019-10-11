Forbes India Rich List: Mukesh Ambani retains top spot for 12th consecutive year, Gautam Adani jumps to second place

Mumbai: Amid a challenging year for the economy, the total wealth of the tycoons on the 2019 Forbes India Rich List shrank 8 percent to $452 billion from a year ago. More than half of India’s 100 richest saw a decline in their net worth. The complete list is available at www.forbes.com/india and www.forbesindia.com. The list can also be found in the Special issue of Forbes Asia and the December issue of Forbes India.

Despite a slowing economy, some tycoons saw big gains to their fortunes. Mukesh Ambani remains India’s richest for the 12th consecutive year, with $51.4 billion in wealth. He added $4.1 billion to his net worth as Jio, the three-year old telecom unit of his Reliance Industries, became one of India’s biggest mobile carriers with 340 million subscribers.

Another big gainer was infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani, who jumps eight spots to Number 2 this year with a net worth of $15.7 billion. After a nine-year wait, Adani secured permission in June to start work on an Australian coal mine. He has also ventured into a slew of new businesses from airports to data centers.

The Hinduja brothers are ranked at Number 3 this year with a net worth of $15.6 billion, while Pallonji Mistry ranks Number 4 with $15 billion. A $4 billion boost propelled banker Uday Kotak into the top five for the first time with a net worth of $14.8 billion. Shares of his Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 39 percent in the past year.

Naazneen Karmali, Asia Wealth Editor and India Editor of Forbes Asia, said: "While India's slowing economy took a toll on the combined wealth of the nation's 100 richest this year, there were some who defied the odds to charge ahead. Resilience is the hallmark of Indian entrepreneurs and they have the capacity to take setbacks in their stride. It won't be long before they bounce back."

There are four returnees to this year list. They include Mofatraj Munot (Number 75, $1.85 billion) of Kalpataru, Rajju Shroff (Number 87, $1.69 billion) of UPL, as well as K Dinesh (Number 89, $1.61 billion) and SD Shibulal (Number 100, $1.4 billion) co-founders of Infosys.

Six newcomers made their debut on this year’s list. They are the Singh family (Number 41, $3.18 billion), who inherited the fortune of pharma magnate Samprada Singh, founder of Alkem Laboratories, who died in July this year; Byju Raveendran (Number 72, $1.91 billion), the 38-year-old founder of fast-rising ed-tech unicorn Byju’s; Mahendra Prasad (Number 81, $1.77 billion) of Aristo Pharmaceuticals; Manohar Lal and Madhusudan Agarwal (Number 86, $1.7 billion) of Delhi-headquartered Haldiram Snacks; Rajesh Mehra (No. 95, $1.5 billion), whose family owns the popular sanitary ware brand Jaquar, and Sandeep Engineer (Number 98, $1.45 billion) of Astral Poly Technik.

Brian Carvalho, Editor of Forbes India, said: “It’s been a challenging economic year with notable changes in the list, but the good news is that we are still seeing the emergence of new billionaires with contemporary business models.”

More than a third of the decline in total wealth of India’s 100 richest was due to generous tech tycoon Azim Premji, who gave away a chunk of his fortune in March and consequently dropped in the ranks to No. 17 from No. 2 with a net worth of $7.2 billion.

Several fortunes linked to autos and consumer goods suffered from weak consumer sentiment. About a tenth of the listees this year are automotive tycoons, who are bearing the brunt of an industry slump. Autoparts maker Vivek Chaand Sehgal’s net worth more than halved to $2.45 billion as shares of his Motherson Sumi Systems fell 61 percent on slowing demand in Indian and global auto markets. He ranks at Number 52 on this year’s list.

The minimum amount required to make this year’s list was $1.4 billion, down from $1.48 billion last year.

The top 10 richest in India are:

Mukesh Ambani—$51.4 billion Gautam Adani—$15.7 billion Hinduja brothers—$15.6 billion Pallonji Mistry—$15 billion Uday Kotak—$14.8 billion Shiv Nadar—$14.4 billion Radhakishan Damani—$14.3 billion Godrej family—$12 billion Lakshmi Mittal—$10.5 billion Kumar Birla—$9.6 billion

This list was compiled using shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and India’s regulatory agencies. The ranking lists family fortunes, including those shared among extended families such as the Godrej and Bajaj families. Public fortunes were calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of 27 September. Private companies were valued based on similar companies that are publicly traded.



