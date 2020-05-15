You are here:
Foodgrain production to touch record 295.67 MT in 2019-20 crop year: Agri ministry

Business Press Trust of India May 15, 2020 15:55:17 IST

New Delhi: India's foodgrain production is estimated to touch a record 295.67 million tonne in 2019-20 crop year -- the fourth consecutive year that the country has witnessed record production -- buoyed by good rains, according to Agriculture Ministry's latest data.

This is up by 10.46 million tonne from the previous year.

Representational image. Reuters

Record output is estimated in rice, wheat, coarse cereals, oilseeds and cotton during the 2019-20 crop year (July-June), it said.

Releasing the third advance estimate, the ministry said total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 295.67 million tonnes which is higher by 10.46 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain of 285.21 million tonnes achieved during 2018-19.

Rice and wheat production is estimated to be a record 117.94 million tonne and 107.18 million tonnes, respectively this year, it added.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 15:55:17 IST



