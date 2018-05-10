You are here:
Flipkart Walmart deal: Bansals', the 'original internet pioneers', will go on to inspire millions, says Twitterati

Business FP Staff May 10, 2018 14:19:39 IST

In a mega deal in India's e-commerce space, global retail giant Walmart Inc on Wednesday announced it was buying 77 percent equity stake in the country's largest e-tailer Flipkart for $16 billion.

The record deal will give Walmart an opportunity to partner with the local leader in growing market, as the e-tailer's leadership team will be supported by investment and technology partners.

After the announcement of the mega-deal, Twitterati went into raptures over Walmart investing in the homegrown giant:

Chetan Bhagat, novelist, congratulated Flipkart calling it a true self-made Indian success story

Binny Bansal, co-founder, Flipkart,  described the partnership with Walmart as 'delightful'

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, said the deal between Walmart and Flipkart was a proud moment for India and the Bengaluru based company

Accel India congratulated the Bansals for the 'breakout moment'. Accel Partners had invested in Flipkart

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder, Paytm, was proud of Flipkart's 'audacious' achievements

Bhavish Agarwal, co-founder, Ola Cabs, called Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, co-founders of Flipkart, the 'original Internet pioneers'

Politicians too took note of the rumble in India Inc. Congress leader Milind Deora wished the Bansals for their future endeavours


