Flipkart-Walmart $16-billion deal: Post-initial celebrations, both firms may have to face many tax hurdles

The official announcement by Walmart Inc of acquisition of the e-commerce giant Flipkart has sent ripples across the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce companies, especially in India, are now faced with a greater challenge to deal with the combined synergies of Walmart Inc and Flipkart. It would be even more interesting to see how the competition between two giants -- Amazon and Walmart pans out in India.

The acquisition is likely to have widespread compliance and tax impact for both, the buyer as well as the sellers. Major implications being the coverage of this transaction within the Indian tax net and if yes, the applicable rates. The gravity of these implications can be gauged from the fact that the Income Tax Department has apparently approached Walmart and Flipkart offering help in determining the applicability of income tax on this transaction.

Perhaps, the Central Government has learned from the past and is trying to avoid embarrassment faced in 2012-13 with the introduction of retrospective amendment for taxing Vodafone in a similar transaction.

The existing structure and positioning of the buyer and the sellers, the extant provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and the recently amended India-Mauritius treaty are likely to throw up some interesting questions.

On a broad summary of the entire transaction, SoftBank Vision Fund (according to reports) had bought about 22 percent stake in Flipkart Singapore in August 2017 by investing an amount of about $2.5 billion. Assuming that SoftBank Vision Fund decides to sell its stake, prima facie it appears that since the shares of a Singapore entity are getting transferred outside India from one non-resident to another and hence, there will be no tax implications in India on this leg of the transaction. However, on a closer look it will be apparent that owing to the existence of the indirect transfer provisions viz., section 9 (1) (i) of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, the consideration received by SoftBank Vision Fund from Walmart Inc towards such transfer of shares of Singapore entity will be liable to tax in India.

Section 9 (1) (i) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, provides that all income accruing or arising directly or indirectly, inter alia, through or from any asset or source of income in India or through the transfer of capital asset in India, shall be deemed to have accrued or arisen in India. Explanation 5 & 6 to the said section provide that an asset or capital asset in the form of share or interest in a company incorporated outside India shall be deemed to have been situated in India if such shares or interest derive their value substantially (where the value of shares exceeds Rs 10 crore and represents 50 percent of the value of all the assets) from the assets located in India. Notably. this deeming provision was introduced retrospectively post the verdict in Vodafone case.

Therefore, if SoftBank Vision Fund is transferring its shares in Flipkart Singapore, wherein such shares draw their value from India, in essence this would amount indirect transfer of shares of Flipkart India. Thus, in terms of the provision of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the consideration received by SoftBank Vision Fund will be eligible to tax.

In terms of the India-US tax treaty, Article 13 of the tax treaty provides that the capital gains shall be chargeable to tax according to the domestic laws of the state in which such gains arise. Once it is ascertained that the amount will be taxable in India, Walmart Inc. will be required to withhold taxes in terms of section 195 of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The tax rate at which withholding of taxes is to be carried out by Walmart Inc while making payment to SoftBank shall be dependent on the interpretation of section 112 of the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

However, the tax implications will differ if the transaction is undertaken by entities resident in another jurisdiction say, Japan since application of treaty provisions will vary and so will the applicable rate of tax. Another tax angle that may affect the transaction would be as to how US-Japan inter se look at this transaction and so goes with US-Singapore and Singapore-Japan.

Similar permutations and combinations of situations could arise in respect of the other major seller viz., Tiger Global Management, based in Mauritius which holds about 17 percent stake in Flipkart Singapore.However, having regard to the recently amended India-Mauritius tax treaty, ambiguities, are likely to arise. The India-Mauritius tax treaty provides that gains from the alienation of property shall be taxable only in the country of the alienator. Assuming, that Tiger Global Management is a tax resident of Mauritius then the consideration received by it from Walmart Inc in such case shall be taxable only in Mauritius.

Considering the stakes involved in the deal, we won’t be surprised if Walmart Inc approaches AAR or their Assessing Officer seeking a declaration of lower/ no withholding of taxes from the payment to be made to sellers in different jurisdictions.

Interpretational issues might also arise on the availability of the benefit of carry forward of losses to Flipkart India owing to such change in shareholding in parent company.The applicability of GAAR provisions vis-à-vis the tax treaties while structuring the deal is not to be lost sight of.

By all means, this deal is likely to generate a lot of action in India in the coming years, both in the e-commerce market as well as in the tax world.

