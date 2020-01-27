Flipkart ties up with Gujarat govt to promote local handicrafts; aims to help artisans expand market reach

Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (GSHHDC) as a part of its Flipkart Samarth initiative.

The MoU was signed in the presence of state chief minister Vijay Ramniklal Rupani at an event in Rajkot.

Flipkart Samarth aims at bringing thousands of artisans, weavers and craftsmen from across the country into the fold of e-commerce, and helps them set up their business on the Flipkart Marketplace in an efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner.

As part of the MoU, GSHHDC and Walmart-owned Flipkart will work together to enhance business and trade inclusion opportunities for artisans, weavers and craftsmen in Gujarat.

Eligible sellers under GSHHDC will receive training and incubation support from Flipkart in the form of onboarding, business insights, dedicated seller support and warehousing.

Commenting on the MoU, Mahesh Singh, Managing Director, GSHHDC, said, “The MoU with Flipkart is the start of a new era for Garvi Gurjari. The handloom and handicraft artisans living in remote areas of Gujarat will now be able to use Flipkart’s platform to expand their market reach."

Along with marketing their products, the artisans will also gain valuable knowledge about developments in designs, colour patterns and selling techniques from the platform, Singh said.

“We are delighted to partner with the Gujarat government to give the state’s artisans and weavers the opportunity to fulfil their aspirations and take their businesses pan-India. Flipkart Samarth initiative is designed to help underserved communities and boost local entrepreneurship through a transparent, efficient and cost-effective marketplace model," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group said.

He further said that with every artisan who becomes a part of Samarth, they take a step further in making e-commerce more inclusive for all Indians and contributing to the economic growth and prosperity in the country.

