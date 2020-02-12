Flipkart expands its furniture portfolio; aims to reach consumers in metros, Tier 1 cities

Bengaluru: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the launch of ‘Perfect Homes Studio’ to strengthen its offering in the furniture category. With this expansion, the company has ramped up its private brand furniture selection to offer a young urban population aesthetically pleasing, minimalistic, sleek and functional furniture to meet their needs and aspirations.

With the theme of ‘More Room in Your Room’, Perfect Homes Studio aims to reach out to consumers in metros and Tier 1 cities, in the age group of 25 - 45 years. The collection brings a range of multi-utility designs in wardrobes, tables, cabinets, drawers, shelves, shoe racks, stools and other small furniture, keeping in mind the space limitations most urban households face.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President, Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart, commenting on the launch, said, “Customer centricity is the ethos on which our private brands portfolio is built. With this entirely new range, Perfect Homes is targeting a new segment of consumers who aspire to own the latest decor and aesthetics but may have budgetary concerns. This range will allow them to feel a sense of ownership over the furniture, which many young Indians living in metros today may not otherwise experience. Living alone, with friends or with their spouses, consumers always want to build the home of their dreams, and Perfect Homes Studio allows them to do just that.”

Perfect Homes by Flipkart was launched in 2017 and has seen a significant growth since then. It was conceptualized after realizing the gaps that exist in online furniture offerings in the country and since then has been working on bridging them. Most of these products are made in India and in turn have played a key role in creating vibrant local manufacturing and new livelihood opportunities.

