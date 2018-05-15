You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Flipkart employees to get $125-129 for ESOPs after Walmart picks up 77% stake at $16 bn in home-grown giant

Business PTI May 15, 2018 08:16:38 IST

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart has offered to repurchase ESOPs from employees at a share price ranging from $125-129, according to sources.

The offer from the Bengaluru-headquartered company comes close on the heels of US-based retailer Walmart buying close to 77 percent stake for roughly $16 billion.

One of the sources said Flipkart will allow employees -- present and former -- to liquidate part of their vested options.

The transaction price would be in the range of $125-129 per option, the person added.

Flipkart logo. Reuters image

Flipkart logo. Reuters image

The sources said current employees will be able to vest up to 50 percent of their stock options now, followed by 25 percent in the second and third year. Former employees can vest up to 30 percent of their ESOPs.

When contacted, a Flipkart spokesperson said the company always works with the employees for their growth and wealth creation and remains committed to that goal.

Flipkart had completed an ESOP repurchase programme worth over $100 million buying back shares from over 3,000 past and present employees of the group last year.

In the biggest M&A deal in the booming e-commerce sector, Walmart last week announced buying 77 percent stake in Flipkart. Its investment includes $2 billion of new equity funding that would help Flipkart to accelerate its growth pace amid stiff competition from Amazon, which is also pumping in huge funds into its India operations.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 08:16 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores