Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, parents booked in dowry harassment case; accused of forcing wife to transfer her assets in his name

In a major development, Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal's wife reportedly lodged a dowry harassment complaint against him and his parents, said a news report.

Bansal's wife Priya, in her complaint to Bengaluru's Koramangala police, accused Bansal of harassing her to transfer all properties in her name to his ownership, reported IANS.

Bansal's wife filed a dowry harassment case against him," confirmed Madiwala Assistant Commissioner of Police Kari Basavanagowda, the report said.

The investigating officer said that a probe was underway and Bansal has not been arrested yet.

She had filed the complaint on 28 February and named Bansal's father Sat Prakash Agarwal, brother Nitin Bansal and mother Kiran Bansal for allegedly demanding dowry and gifts at the time of their wedding, reported Business Today.

Priya claimed in her complaint that her father had spent Rs 50 lakh on her wedding and gave Bansal Rs 11 lakh cash instead of a car, the report said.

She also levelled physical and sexual assault charges against Bansal in the complaint and the police may soon summon him for interrogation, said a report in Mint.

"Post-wedding, it was decided that I will stay with my husband. Before the wedding, in-laws visited my home and asked for more dowry. My husband and in-laws have been giving me mental and physical torture for dowry. When my sister was in Delhi, Sachin had sexually assaulted her. Sachin had tried to transfer all properties in my name to his name and when I refused, Sachin physically assaulted me on 20 October 2019. I have been tortured mentally and physically by in-laws for dowry," the report said citing the complaint of Priya, 35.

In January this year, Bansal had resigned from the board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank citing that an entity owned and controlled by him had applied for a universal banking licence.

Chaitanya India Fin Credit, a microlender in which the Flipkart co-founder has a majority stake, had earlier this month said it has applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for universal bank licence.

With inputs from agencies

