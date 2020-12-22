Flipkart bets on Tier 3 Plus markets as it registers 65 percent new user growth in the 'Unlock' phase

The company saw an increase of 65 percent in new users in the Unlock phase from Tier 3 markets and regions.

Flipkart released a statement on 18 December 2020 saying that it registered 65 percent new user growth in the ‘Unlock’ phase from Tier 3+ markets. It also saw the highest growth recorded for new sellers on-boarded from these regions. Adoption of native languages saw a 2.5 times increase from pre-COVID to the festive period. The company focused on consistently addressing the needs of aspiring customers in Tier 3+ regions who seek the latest products but have limited access, and customers in metros who seek new products with a minimum delivery time frame.

The online e-commerce giant saw close to a 35 percent increase in sellers onboarded in 2020, in comparison to the same period last year. These sellers came from tier 2 and tier 3 regions such as Tirupur, Howrah, Zirakpur, Hisar, Saharanpur, Panipat and Rajkot. They primarily catered to categories such as Household needs, Women’s Ethnic Wear, Grooming, Home Decor and Toys & School Supplies.

Speaking about catering to evolving consumer preferences this year, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “As India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, our efforts continue to be dedicated to making e-commerce inclusive for every customer, irrespective of where they are located. Flipkart’s purpose has been elevated this past year, as we continue to play an important role in ensuring the safe delivery of products to consumers’ doorsteps through a safe and sanitized supply chain. The emergence of “the new essentials” has seen the creation of greater opportunities and partnerships on our marketplace. This past year, we have strived to expand our offerings across categories to ensure our consumers are well equipped with everything that they need. We have consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem that serves consumers’ growing needs and also helping Indian sellers and MSMEs access the pan-India market more effectively & efficiently.”

