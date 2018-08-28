Flipkart, Amazon India to deliver record e-commerce shipments during the upcoming festive season

Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India are set to go head-to-head this festive season, resulting in e-commerce shipments hitting record levels in October, according to a media report.

Both Flipkart and Amazon are betting big on discounted products, and on special offers on a number of products as festivities near. According to The Economic Times, which quoted industry experts, shipments are expected to cross three million a day during the festive season from an average two million during the corresponding period last year.

Those numbers exclude shipment delivery during Flipkart’s flagship 'Big Billion Day' and Amazon’s 'Great Indian Festival' sales events. During the two shopping events, shipments could jump to 4.5 million a day, as per estimates, the report said.

Last week, The Economic Times reported that Walmart gave a free hand to Flipkart’s management to run the sale this year in order to stay ahead of Amazon.

Flipkart is reportedly targeting sales of $1.5 to $1.7 billion in its annual 'Big Billion Days' sale, a near double of what it logged last year, Mint reported earlier this month.

In January, the year's first online festive sale saw rivals Flipkart and Amazon.in making contradictory claims, with the homegrown player saying it had a 60-65 percent market share during the three-day period, while the US major asserted that it secured 2x more orders than its nearest competitor.

Flipkart held its 'Republic Day Sale' from 21-23 January while Amazon.in hosted its 'Great Indian Sale' between 21-24 January.

Citing Kantar IMRB data, Amazon India Vice-President (Category Management) Manish Tiwary said "Amazon.in had the highest share of orders with 2X more orders than nearest competition" in the first three days of sale.

Also, Amazon.in had nearly double the number of transacting customers over its nearest competitor, he added.

Amazon is locked in an intense battle with Flipkart. Both companies have pumped billions of dollars in expanding infrastructure and delivery capabilities.

