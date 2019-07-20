Firstpost bags four prizes at the Media Brand Awards; website wins the Online Publisher of the Year Award

Firstpost won four awards at the Media Brand Awards that were announced in New Delhi on 19 July, including the Online Publisher of the Year Award.

The awards are yet another feather in the digital news portal’s cap that has in the past won many such awards in the digital media field.

The awards aim to honour the marketing communication work done by media brands across all forms of media. The idea behind the awards is to celebrate the exceptional work by media brands across print, TV news, TV entertainment, radio, online publisher, and OTT.

Though the audience is the winner with the wide option provided due to the phenomenal growth of the media and entertainment business in India, the brands are in an intense competitive mood to bag the top spot and the attention of the audience. The awards aim to honour the marketing communication work done by Media Brands across all forms of media. Entries were open for 11 categories—Best Out-Of-Home, Best Brand Activation, Best Branded Content Campaign, Best Online Campaign, Best Social Media Campaign, Best Print Ad, Best Video Promo, Best IPR Event, Best CSR Initiative, Best Integrated Campaign, and Best Trade Media Campaign.

Under the Online Publisher Media Type category, Firstpost won in 3 categories for India Ka Fashion Capital Powered By Flipkart Fashion and Firstpost.

A total of 47 gold, 45 silver, and 25 bronze medals were given out.