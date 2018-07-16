Finding right fit for jobs a hurdle; portals increasingly adopt AI tools to make search more efficient

New Delhi: The recruitment space is innovating at a rapid rate and job portals are experimenting with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools that are transforming the way talent is identified and hired, making the process more productive, efficient and diverse.

In the recruitment space, the primary challenge lies in finding the right fit for the right job within a stipulated period of time and automation can reduce the amount of time recruiters significantly.

Leading job portals like Naukri, Monster, Shine, Indeed have adopted AI tools that can take over some of the most repetitive aspects of the hiring process especially around shortlisting and assessment of candidates.

"Though in its early stages, AI is already able to match job seekers with jobs, and in the near future, AI assistance will be crucial in helping companies retain employees and in helping individuals grow and meet their career aspirations," Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India said.

Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com said, "We are deploying AI, data analytics, and machine learning quite extensively on our platform to ensure that every job seeker is matched with the most perfect job for him, and vice versa". He further said, "We have also introduced automation to provide job seekers with automated course recommendations, personalised for their specific skill-sets and interests".

Moreover, with AI assistance, the job portals can identify and keep track of job seekers' behavioural trends and patterns which helps aid recruiters and candidates get the most relevant matches.

"Using these technologies, jobseekers will be able to make an informed decision. As they apply for jobs, they would be able to compare different jobs, understand the probability of success in each of these, choose, and apply for the best fit," said V-Suresh-chief sales officer at Naukri.com.

AI and ML algorithms enable to provide not just relevant jobs to a candidate, but those jobs where the jobseeker's chances of selection are relatively high. "Similarly, we recommend those candidates to a recruiter that are more likely to respond," Suresh added.

Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM - APAC and Middle East said "AI technology, such as chatbots, can help candidates access important information about policies and procedures from anywhere and at any time.

Chatbots communicate by text and can be useful for answering common candidate questions.

Khanna further said among the most evolved AI tools are artificial "assistants" that can improve the job seeker experience. One such tool is Mya, which automates much of the communication with candidates during the application phase.

One application that may soon be part of recruiting platforms is X.ai, an artificial assistant that can schedule meetings or interviews.

"Such assistants are an extension of existing apps such as Reschedge, which help recruiters reduce time spent scheduling interviews through an automated process that manages multiple calendars simultaneously and makes updates if there are changes," she said.

Citing an example, she said Boston-based Affectiva, an emotion recognition software company, helps gauge candidates' emotional intelligence and truthfulness during video interviews by analysing facial expressions, word choice, speech rate and vocal tones.

"Implementation of AI and ML as we think at this point will make job portals more intelligently predictive and conversational," Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO, Monster.com, APAC and Gulf said.