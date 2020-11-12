FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Rs 900 crore Research and Development grant for COVID-19 vaccine announced

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LATEST Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman said at the presser an additional outlay of Rs 10,000 has been announced for the PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana. She said that Rs 73,504 crore has already been spent from the current outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam announced measures to boost demand and revive the economy. ANI
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LATEST Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman said at the presser that an additional outlay of Rs 10,000 has been announced for the PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana. She said that Rs 73,504 crore has already been spent from the current outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore.
Nirmala Sitharaman announced an additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for PM Awaas Yojana- Urban, adding that the outlay is over and above the Rs 8,000 already allotted this year.
The Finance Ministry announced what they referred to as Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0. "You can call it Atmanirbhar 3.0," says FM Sitharaman. For organisations registered with EPFO, the new employees (who lost their jobs or is their first job) will get special benefits," says Sitharaman. The benefits haven't been announced yet.
Economy has staged a strong recovery with growth in GST collections, bank credit, FDI inflows along with other indicators, says the finance minister.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced another stimulus package to boost the Indian economy amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The measures are aimed at sectors worst hit by the pandemic and lockdown, and will list out infrastructure projects which will be expedited to boost job creation.
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade, tracking losses in financial stocks ahead of her press conference. The 30-share BSE index was trading 226.79 points or 0.52 percent lower at 43,366.88, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 60 points or 0.47 percent to 12,689.15.
Sitharam said that the Cabinet decided to create more PLIs to make sure job creation happens and India becomes part of the global value chain and becomes self-reliant.
"We are ensuring that India will be part of the global value chain and the critical sunrise sectors get the necessary support from the government so that we are able to build an India which is strong enough to service its own domestic market. We are also making sure that we are able to link up with the global value chains," she said.