FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Rs 900 crore Research and Development grant for COVID-19 vaccine announced

8.6 crore beneficiaries are now lifting their foodgrains from any stores of their choice in any of those 28 States and UTs, claims FM

Nirmala Sitharaman highlights some of the previous announcements she made under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan or Self Reliant India. "I call them ANBA 1.0 and ANBA 2.0," FM says.

As many as 68.6 crore beneficiaries are now lifting their foodgrains from any stores of their choice in any of those 28 States and UTs, from September 1. About 1.5 crore monthly transactions are happening using these [ration cards]. This was a progressive step to boost food security. Under the PM Street Vendors Scheme, 13.78 lakh loans cleared worth Rs 1373.33 crore cleared to various states and UTs, she says.

Credit boost has been achieved for 2.5 crore farmers through the Kisan Credit card. Total amount sanctioned and disbursed in two phases was Rs 1,43, 262 crore. So farmers were covered for their immediate agricultural activity based requirements.