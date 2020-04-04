Fiat Chrysler postpones shareholders' meeting and resolution on dividend to late June

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said in a statement that the decision on its shareholders' meeting would result in the postponement of a resolution on the automaker's planned 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) ordinary dividend on last year's results.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 04:05:55 IST