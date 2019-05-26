Fiat Chrysler in talks to forge extensive ties with Renault - Financial Times

LONDON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler is in advanced discussions to forge extensive ties with Frances's Renault, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing multiple people informed on the talks.

The paper said the carmakers were seeking to join forces to tackle structural challenges facing the global auto industry.

An agreement might ultimately lead FCA to join the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in the future, some of these people added, while also warning that this outcome would mean taking a complicated path that would involve winning over Japan’s Nissan.

The paper cited Renault and FCA as declining to comment and said a spokesman for Nissan did not reply to a request for comment.

Renault spokespeople did not return phone calls seeking comment.

(Additional reporting by Inti Landauro in Paris; Writing by Frances Kerry)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

