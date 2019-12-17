Fiat Chrysler board to meet Tuesday on proposed Peugeot deal - sources

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA , sources said on Monday.

Peugeot's board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalise a proposed $50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.

(Reporting By Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.