Fed's George says she backed pausing rate hikes in order to assess impact

(Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George on Tuesday said she supported a pause in interest rate increases so that the Fed could assess how much its past hikes have slowed the economy.

"Let's step back and see what happens," George told an audience in Kansas City, describing her support for the U.S. central bank's move last month to signal it was not preparing more rate increases for now.

