Fed's Evans sees a pause after lifting rates to around 3 percent

FLINT, Mich. (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve can likely stop raising U.S. interest rates once they reach about 3 percent, as long as inflation remains around 2 percent and the economy is doing well, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans suggested on Wednesday.

"We could move to a slightly restrictive policy stance and probably pause at that point and see how things are going," Evans told reporters in Flint after a talk here. Evans said he estimates neutral to be around 2.75 percent, so "something a little bit above that would be slightly restrictive" and would allow the unemployment rate to rise gradually to a more sustainable level.

