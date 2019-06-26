FedEx reports 17.5% drop in quarterly profit

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp reported a 17.5% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as an escalating U.S.-China trade war continued to weigh on the package delivery company.

Adjusted net income fell to $1.32 billion, or $5.01 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended May 31, from $1.60 billion, or $5.91 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $17.8 billion from $17.3 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.