You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Federal judge orders GM, FCA CEOs to meet to resolve GM racketeering lawsuit

Business Reuters Jun 24, 2020 00:10:29 IST

Federal judge orders GM, FCA CEOs to meet to resolve GM racketeering lawsuit

DETROIT (Reuters) - A federal judge in Detroit on Tuesday ordered the chief executives of automakers General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) to meet no later than July 1 to try to resolve GM's racketeering lawsuit.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman called on GM CEO Mary Barra and FCA CEO Mike Manley to meet in person to try to resolve a case that could drag on for years. He said the companies need to focus on building cars and keeping people employed at a time when the coronavirus has hurt the U.S. economy and the country is also dealing with issues of racial injustice after the death of African American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 00:10:29 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Delhi govt to give pulse oximeters to all COVID-19 patients in home isolation: What the device does and how to operate it

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres