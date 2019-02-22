Fed permanently bars former JPMorgan banker over China hiring scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it was barring former JPMorgan Chase & Co Managing Director Timothy Fletcher from the industry for life over his role in a China hiring program for which the bank was fined $264 million in 2016.

The Fed alleged that Fletcher had "improperly administered" the program to hire relatives of Chinese officials "in order to obtain improper business advantages for the firm." The Fed said Fletcher consented to the prohibition.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Richard Chang)

