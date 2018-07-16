Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

FDI in services sector slumps 23% to $6.7 billion in 2017-18, shows DIPP data

Business Press Trust of India Jul 16, 2018 13:37:28 IST

New Delhi: FDI inflows in the services sector declined by about 23 percent to $6.7 billion in 2017-18, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

The sector had attracted FDI worth $8.68 billion in 2016-17. The services sector includes finance, banking, insurance, outsourcing, R&D, courier, tech testing and analysis.

As far as overall FDI inflows are concerned, the growth rate recorded a five-year low of 3 percent at $44.85 billion in 2017-18.

US dollar. Reuters image

US dollar. Reuters image

According to Anis Chakravarty, Lead Economist and Partner, Deloitte India, the slowdown in FDI could be because of re-routing of investments to economies like the US which witnessed an increase in interest rates together with a stronger dollar.

"Expectations of further rate hikes by Fed, along with the tariff issues, this year can be expected to result in a further slowdown in foreign inflows.

"The declining growth rate of FDI is more of an exogenous effect and the policymakers will have to continue to focus on macro-economic management," Chakravarty said.

FDI in chemicals sector too registered a marginal decline in growth rate in 2017-18, when it attracted $1.30 billion investments as compared to $1.39 billion in 2016-17.

The services sector contributes over 60 percent to India's GDP.

Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) are important for India as it would require huge investments in the coming years to overhaul the infrastructure sector to boost growth.

Decline in foreign inflows could put pressure on the country's balance of payments and may also impact the value of the rupee.


Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 13:37 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores