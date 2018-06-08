FDI in India rises to $61.96 bn in FY18; totalled $223 bn in four years of Modi govt, says DIPP secretary

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment in India increased to $61.96 billion in 2017-18, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said on Friday.

FDI inflows stood at $60 billion in the previous fiscal.

He also said during the four years of the Modi government, foreign inflows jumped to $222.75 billion from $152 billion in the previous four-year period.

However, according to an UNCTAD report, foreign direct investment (FDI) to India decreased to $40 billion in 2017 from $44 billion in 2016, while outflows from India, the main source of investment in South Asia, more than doubled.