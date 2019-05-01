Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

FDA permits sale of Philip Morris IQOS tobacco heating device

Business Reuters May 01, 2019 00:06:21 IST

FDA permits sale of Philip Morris IQOS tobacco heating device

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it would permit Philip Morris to sell its IQOS tobacco heating system in the United States.

Following a rigorous science-based review, the agency determined that authorizing the device for the U.S. market is appropriate for the protection of the public health because it produces fewer or lower levels of some toxins than combustible cigarettes, the FDA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 00:06:21 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement