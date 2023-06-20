FD Interest Rates for Senior Citizens: Know benefits, eligibility and more

Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits (FDs) are term deposit plans that are available to anyone over 60 and offer preferential interest rates. In India, senior citizen fixed-term deposits have interest rates ranging from 3 per cent to 8.10 per cent. It is available for terms of less than one year to more than five years. In this, the individual can invest a specific amount of money for a predetermined time period. FD rates are often higher for senior citizens. It can be due to government initiatives, dependence on fixed income, and their lower risk profile and other factors. It gives them the chance to supplement their income and meet their financial obligations while ensuring the stability and security of their investments.

When money is deposited, it earns a fixed rate of interest that is decided upon when the FD is opened and does not change over the course of the term. Depending on the bank’s policies, the interest can be compounded quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. The principal amount and interest accrued are given to the depositor at the conclusion of the maturity period.

Different banks offer different FD rates. It varies according to their policies and it can change from time to time.

The FD rates in India are impacted by a number of different factors. Such as Repo Rate, Inflation, competition between banks and risk profile of the particular financial institution.

Eligibility and benefits

The individual must be a resident of India in order to avail a senior citizen fixed deposit. Senior NRIs can open these FDs using their NRE or NRO accounts as well. Additionally, you must be older than 60 when opening the fixed deposit. However, some banks also allow customers who are above 55 years and have taken early retirement.

The documents required to open a senior citizen FD account include an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, age proof document and others.

The FD accounts offer a multitude of benefits to senior citizens. It helps them to have a stable income after retirement, and it also provides security to their money too. It also results in saving tax under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

