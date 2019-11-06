FCC releases order approving merger of Sprint, T-Mobile along party lines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday released its order approving T-Mobile US Inc's proposed $26.5 billion (£20.59 billion) tie-up with Sprint Corp in a vote split along party lines.

Chairman Ajit Pai and two Republican commissioners voted to approve the deal while two Democratic commissioners voted against it. The FCC commissioners voted earlier this month but the order was not made public until they could cut confidential information and give commissioners time to draft statements.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)

