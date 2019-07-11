FCA chairman says Renault merger plan was 'act of courage' - paper

MILAN (Reuters) - The merger proposal made by Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to Renault in May was an "act of courage" but the Italian-American carmaker felt the conditions were not right to go ahead, FCA Chairman John Elkann told La Stampa newspaper.

Last month, FCA pulled the plug on its proposed merger with Renault, saying negotiations had become "unreasonable" due to political resistance in Paris.

"Mergers are difficult to make and to manage. There must be the right conditions to go ahead and it's important to say no when they are not," Elkann said in the interview to be published in La Stampa on Thursday. The interview comments were circulated to media by FCA ahead of publication.

"FCA is ready to face the challenges of the new era", he added.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.