Farm advisory body CACP says govt should consider bringing new law 'Right to Sell at MSP' for farmers

New Delhi: Farm advisory body CACP has suggested that the government should consider bringing a separate law entitling farmers to sell their produce at the minimum support price (MSP).

"...to instil confidence among farmers for procurement of their produce, a legislation conferring on farmers ‘The Right to Sell at MSP' may be brought out," said the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) in its latest report on Kharif crops 2018-19.

The CACP, a statutory body under the Union Agriculture Ministry, recommends MSP for notified Kharif and rabi crops.

While recommending MSP for Kharif crops for 2018-19, the body also suggested opening of procurement centres in remote areas at gram panchayat level.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved substantial increase in the MSP of all 14 notified Kharif crops, including paddy. The hike was largely in line with the suggestion of the CACP.

The government procures only wheat and rice directly from farmers at the MSP for distribution through ration shops. It, however, procures others crops if their open market prices fall below the MSP.

The CACP recommendation to come out with a law on 'right to sell at MSP' is in line the demand made by several other farmers organisations.

There is already several laws on Right to Food, Right to Education and Right to Information among others.