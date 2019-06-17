Family businesses in the country on growth trajectory; 89% expect to grow in next two years: Survey

Mumbai: Family businesses in the country are on a growth trajectory, with 89 percent of them expecting to grow in the next two years, according to a survey.

The global survey, 'Family Business Survey 2019' by PwC, was done among 2,953 family leaders across 53 countries, including 106 family business leaders, between April 20 and August 10, 2018.

The survey has revealed that 89 percent of family businesses in India expect to grow in the next two years, with 44 percent of them looking at growing aggressively and 45 percent expecting steady growth.

"Regulatory changes are getting family businesses to bring in order and professionalise the business, and disruptive technology is pushing them to transform. These new market dynamics are cultivating a renewed sense of ambition in family businesses, making them resilient in the face of change," PwC India Partner and Leader, Entrepreneurial and Private Business, Ganesh Raju K said.

In terms of expansion, a little more than half of the family businesses are open to internationalisation, while 40 percent are looking at diversification, the survey said.

Even Indian family businesses are increasingly looking at diversification and exploring newer markets, it added.

Nearly half of the family businesses in India are open to mergers and acquisitions – both within India and outside – thus reinforcing the belief that inorganic growth will facilitate synergies and achieve incremental revenue, it said.

A lot of Indian family business owners are looking at private equity or venture capital funding or are looking at listing their business on stock exchanges.

Further, the survey said, more and more companies looking at professionalising their business functions are distinguishing between ownership and management as they feel partnering with the right talent might help family businesses to adapt to the changes.

About 73 percent of Indian family businesses have the next generation working in the business and 60 percent plan to pass on the management or ownership to the next generation.

It also found that 92 percent of family businesses in India allow family members to work in the business. When it comes to spouses or partners, three-fourth of family businesses allow them to own shares and two-third allow them to work in the business.

However, women, on an average, constitute 15 percent members on the board and 13 percent on management teams in Indian family businesses as compared with 21 percent and 24 percent across the globe, respectively, it said.

The survey also revealed that 89 percent of Indian family businesses are engaged in philanthropic activities, which is over and above the contribution of money. This is much higher than the global average of 68 percent, it added.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.