Factbox: Mexico targets U.S. steel, pork, bourbon and motor boats

(Reuters) - Mexico responded in kind to U.S. President Donald Trump's metals tariffs by imposing its own duties on American steel on Tuesday, while also targeting politically sensitive agricultural products from pork to bourbon.

The following are some of the key tariffs imposed by Mexico:

STEEL PRODUCTS

25 percent rate on over 40 product designations, such as bars and flat-rolled steel

In order to counter an expected wave of shipments to Mexico from countries that were hit by U.S. steel tariffs and are looking for other markets, Mexico put a 15 percent tariff on steel imports from other countries

PORK PRODUCTS

20 percent on U.S. pork legs and shoulders as well as hams and sausages

AGRICULTURAL GOODS

20 percent on apples, potatoes, cranberries, parmesan and grated cheese

BOURBON, CHEESE

25 percent on "Tennessee" whiskey and bourbon, fresh cheese

LIGHTING FIXTURES, MOTOR BOATS

From 7 to 15 percent on some types of metal furniture, lamps and lighting fittings, fans and air pumps, aluminum kitchen wares and motor boats

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Susan Thomas)

