Factbox - Ghosn's bail conditions: Surveillance cameras, no internet access

(Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan <7201.T> carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, France's Les Echos newspaper reported.

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

The following conditions were imposed on Ghosn as part of the $9 million bail that freed him from jail, according to a member of his legal team earlier this year.

1. Must reside in Tokyo.

2. Cannot travel abroad; must surrender passport to his lawyer.

3. Needs court permission to go on a trip of more than two nights.

4. Must install surveillance cameras at the entrances of his residence.

5. Prohibited from accessing the internet and using e-mail.

6. Can only use a personal computer at his lawyer's office that is not connected to the internet.

7. Banned from communicating with parties involved in the case.

8. Needs court's permission to attend a Nissan board meeting.

8. Banned from contacting Nissan managers.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Mayuko Ono; editing by Edward Tobin)

