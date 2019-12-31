Factbox - Ghosn's bail conditions: Surveillance cameras, no internet access

(Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan
It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.
The following conditions were imposed on Ghosn as part of the $9 million bail that freed him from jail, according to a member of his legal team earlier this year.
1. Must reside in Tokyo.
2. Cannot travel abroad; must surrender passport to his lawyer.
3. Needs court permission to go on a trip of more than two nights.
4. Must install surveillance cameras at the entrances of his residence.
5. Prohibited from accessing the internet and using e-mail.
6. Can only use a personal computer at his lawyer's office that is not connected to the internet.
7. Banned from communicating with parties involved in the case.
8. Needs court's permission to attend a Nissan board meeting.
8. Banned from contacting Nissan managers.
