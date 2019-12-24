Factbox: From GE to media, Boeing's new CEO

(Reuters) - Boeing Co appointed Chairman David Calhoun as chief executive to steer the world's largest planemaker through a crisis after two deadly crashes led to the grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner.

Calhoun, who replaces Dennis Muilenberg, needs to secure regulatory approval so the 737 MAX can start flying again and must repair trust with passengers and airlines.

Here are some key facts about Calhoun's career:

* Boeing director since 2009, Calhoun became chairman in October when the roles of chief executive and chairman were split.

* He has been senior managing director at private equity firm Blackstone Group since January 2014.

* Calhoun worked at marketing and media company Nielsen for 10 years until 2016, holding senior roles including chief executive and chairman.

* He spent 26 years at General Electric , where he was in charge of the aircraft engine business during the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington D.C. and during the downturn that engulfed the airline industry after that.

* He also previously ran multiple GE business units including transportation, insurance and lighting.

* Calhoun, who was a co-author with Rick Kash of the book "How Companies Win", is an independent chairman of Gates Industrial Corp and Caterpillar Inc board member.

* He studied accounting at Virginia Tech, graduating in 1979.

Source: Boeing, Blackstone websites

(Reporting by Josephine Mason in London and Shanti S Nair and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

